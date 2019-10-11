AICC appoints Szarita Laitphlang to monitor media in Pune

New Delhi: Secretary of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee and an All India Media Panelist, Szarita Laitphlang was deputed to Maharashtra by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to monitor media outreach and response, an official announcement here said on Thursday.

Szarita has served in the AICC as Election Coordinator for various election bound states as well as war room planner and strategist and Assistant Congress Pradesh Returning Officer for organisational elections for AICC in the past. She will be overlooking the Pune Media Centre of the party.

She was represented India as one of the observers during President Barak Obama’s election campaign. She is also a member in-charge of eastern and northeastern region for All India Professionals Congress headed by Shashi Tharoor.