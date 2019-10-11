Developed By: iNFOTYKE

A.L Hek. File photo
Ailing Hek can’t attend canonization of Mariam Thresia

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: One of the BJP MLAs in Meghalaya  and a Cabinet Minister, AL Hek has been selected by the Prime Minister’s office to  be a part of the delegation led by the  Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan  to attend the canonization of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family.

The canonization of Mariam Thresia   is supposed to be held on Sunday but Hek, however, would not be able to  attend the programme due his poor health.

It may be mentioned that only 12  members from across the country have been selected to be a part of the delegation  including Hek.

Hek on Friday said that he has already informed the Ministry and the Embassy of Vatican city about his inability to attend the canonization.

