Ailing Hek can’t attend canonization of Mariam Thresia

SHILLONG: One of the BJP MLAs in Meghalaya and a Cabinet Minister, AL Hek has been selected by the Prime Minister’s office to be a part of the delegation led by the Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan to attend the canonization of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family.

The canonization of Mariam Thresia is supposed to be held on Sunday but Hek, however, would not be able to attend the programme due his poor health.

It may be mentioned that only 12 members from across the country have been selected to be a part of the delegation including Hek.

Hek on Friday said that he has already informed the Ministry and the Embassy of Vatican city about his inability to attend the canonization.