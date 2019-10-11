Cong holds protest against BJP policies in Tura

TURA: Coming down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre and its allies in the state, the Meghalaya Youth Congress staged a 24-hour hunger strike outside Congress Bhawan in Tura on Wednesday which concluded on Thursday.

Accusing the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to bring in the ideology of RSS, the youth Congress members chanted slogans against the party during their protest.

“The BJP is anti-India. We strongly oppose its move to push through the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The road map is towards creating a Hindutva Rashtra,” alleged youth Congress president Richard Marak.

“The BJP’s Hindutva Rashtra would be the epitome of economic failure and superstition,” claimed Marak. (Contd on P-7)