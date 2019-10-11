Conrad to campaign for UDP candidate in Shella on Oct 19

SHILLONG: Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma is likely to campaign for UDP candidate for by-election to Shella Assembly constituency, Balajiedkupar Synrem on October 19 in Shella.

The UDP working president East Khasi Hills, Titoswell Chyne said that on October 16, the UDP would campaign at Umniuh.

The campaigning by UDP leaders is in full swing. The leaders have been holding public meetings in different places under Shella constituency. Synrem threw his hat in the ring following the demise of his father, late Donkupar Roy who had represented Shella for seven consecutive terms.

Even as the UDP tries to retain Shella bastion it faces stiff fight from five other candidates- Leston Wanswett from People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Independent candidates – Grace Mary Kharpuri, Komen Laitmon, BJP’s Joshua Warjri and Batyngshain Ryngnga from Congress.

They have roped in other allies in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), NPP and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) to campaign for the UDP.

NPP has decided to support the UDP candidate while HSPDP is an ally of the UDP in the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).