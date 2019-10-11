Cops collect fines of over Rs 4 L in 10 days

Amended MV Act sees changed traffic behaviour

SHILLONG: Shillong Police have realised fines of more than Rs four lakh since the amended Motor Vehicles Act with higher penalties was enforced in the state while there has been a perceptible change in traffic behaviour.

SP (Traffic) Bikram D Marak on Thursday informed that fines amounting to Rs 4,22,800 have been realised from as many as 368 traffic violation cases under the new Act.

The new rules of the MV Act came into force on September 23.

Stating that the amount is perhaps the largest in terms of penalty under the MV Act that the traffic department has ever realised in such a short term, he added that there is a huge change in traffic behaviour following the implementation of the new MV Act as people are now more conscious”.

“The MV Act is working and having a great impact on the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the public is all praise for the MV Act which imposes huge fines on defaulters.

“This Act is what was needed to bring in some traffic sense and responsibility. It is a much-needed legislation,” said a lawyer, Phuyo Yobin.

Revealing that he had his pollution papers done only after the Act was enforced, Yobin said that this in itself proves that the legislation is really effective.

Meanwhile an elderly person, K Jha, said that the Act is all good as it will make the defaulters pay heavy fines, but proper and unbiased enforcement is something that needs to be taken care of.