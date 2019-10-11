Dhak Competition’ wraps up Puja festivities in Tura

TURA: Wrapping up the Durga Puja festivities in Garo Hills ‘Dhak Competition cum Cultural Function’ was held at the Tura Police Parade Ground on Thursday evening, where talented drummers from the various puja pandals of the town vied for the winners title.

General Secretary of CPC Meghalaya for the last 25 years, Jayantalal Das was the Chief Guest on the occasion and was felicitated by the CPC Garo Hills during the programme.

Speaking during the function, the Chief Guest thanked the people of Meghalaya especially, the 242 Puja Pandals of the state for observing peaceful celebration of the Durga Puja. Informing that the theme for the celebration this year was ‘Plastic and Polythene free Puja’, he said that each Puja pandal had achieved 95% success in observing the festival pollution free. He also informed that Goddess Durga idols for the celebration this year were made from materials which are eco-friendly and free from chemical hazards to ensure that there is very little chance of water and environment pollution.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh who also attended the function said that he was pleased to see the huge turnout and hoped that Goddess Durga blesses them all. He appealed to the citizens of the town to keep their surroundings clean and not indulge in random dumping of garbage. Raising concern for the future of youths in the region, Ram Singh urged parents to encourage their children to prepare for competitive exams from the Centre. Pointing out that children from the region are lagging behind those from other parts of the country, he advised parents to encourage them to study hard as school and board exams are coming near.

Later, the Chief Guest also handed over prizes to the winning Puja pandals in various categories.

In the Dhak Competition, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes were bagged by Lower Hawakhana Durga Puja, Dermile Durga Puja and Sarbamangala Durga Puja pandals respectively. The Fancy Valley Durga Puja, Milan Sangha Durga Puja and Amra Sabai Durga Puja pandals took away the top three prizes for Temple Interior decoration while prizes for the Best Pandal and Approach were handed over to Lower Babupara Durga Puja, Babupara Durga Puja and Fancy Valley/Thakurbari Durga Puja Pandals respectively. Consolation prizes were also awarded to Friends Club, Anandamath, Sepoy Colony and Dalupara Durga Puja pandals.

In the Best Illumination/Lighting category, it was Lower Babupara Durga Puja, Babupara/Lower Hawakhana Durga Puja and Nepali Durga Puja pandals who bagged the top three prizes, while Thakurbari Durga Puja, Lower Hawakhana Durga Puja and Dalupara Durga Puja pandals who walked off with the prizes in the Best Discipline and Hospitality category.

The Special Swacchtha Awards were bagged by Nabin Pally Durga Puja, Lower Hawakhana Durga Puja and Milan Sangha Durga Puja pandals, while Sepoy Colony Durga Puja, Thakurbari/Dermile Durga Puja and Babupara/Dalupara Durga Puja pandals won the Best Procession awards.

The Overall Award was won by the Lower Babupara Durga Puja pandal. Earlier, President of CPC Garo Hills, C B Chetry welcomed the gathering including the members of CPC Meghalaya and offered best wishes for the upcoming Diwali and Chaat Puja celebrations.