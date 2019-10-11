Khandu wants road between Tawang to Bhutan to boost tourism

Bhutanese Consul General calls on Arunachal Pradesh CM

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu has underlined the importance of building a road between Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) to neighbouring Himalayan country of Bhutan to boost tourism on both sides of the international border.

During an informal discussion with the visiting Bhutanese Consul General Phub Tshering from the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, Guwahati, who made a courtesy call on Pema Khandu at the latter’s office in Itanagar on Friday, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh emphasized on the need for connecting Bhutan by road from Tawang, which he claimed would boost the tourism sectors of both Bhutan and India benefiting Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the road on the Indian side of the international border in Tawang district was almost ready, however construction is yet to begin on the Bhutan side.

The Consul General, who was accompanied by Consul Sherub Phuntsho, is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh that shares one of its international boundaries with Bhutan and has close cultural and religious affinity particularly with the eastern part of Bhutan.

Khandu informed the Consul General, who has consular jurisdiction over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, that with the support of Government of India surface and air connectivity in the state has received a major fillip in recent years. He said while rail connectivity to Tawang from Bhalukpong was expected to be complete by 2020, proposal had been made for establishing an airport at Tawang.

“When these projects are complete, tourists will throng for West Kameng and Tawang districts in huge numbers. If we open the road from Tawang to Bhutan, both our state and Bhutan will immensely benefit. It will be a win-win situation for both of us,” he stressed.

Khandu said that the government is ready to sit and sort out any concerns of the Bhutan government. He even proposed that till the road materializes at least a ropeway could be constructed to attract tourists.

Congratulating Bhutan for being a favorite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khandu said Bhutan is close to India and particularly close to Arunachal Pradesh.

He also appreciated Bhutan for its progress and sound economy despite being a small Himalayan kingdom.

“We have a lot to learn from Bhutan especially in optimally utilizing our rich hydropower and tourism potentials, which are more or less same as that in Bhutan,” he said.

Consul General Phub Tshering acknowledged the huge tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh. He said the state government could collaborate with Bhutan in the tourism sector and advised for focusing on high-end tourism to generate revenue.

“This is a big state and it has huge potential,” he said and offered the assistance and cooperation of his office based at Guwahati for any fruitful endeavour.