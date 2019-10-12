BJP to act as watchdog, not to vet schemes

SHILLONG: BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh has said that the party does not have any authority to screen central government schemes, but would play the role of a watchdog to ensure that these are properly implemented in the state.

Lyngdoh’s statement comes close on the heels of a verbal spat between BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai and his PDF counterpart and Cabinet Minister Hamlet Dohling after the former said that the state unit of the party will have to be consulted before getting any scheme sanctioned for the state.

Reacting to the claim, Dohling had said that Meghalaya was not a ‘personal asset’ of any political party.

Lyngdoh said that the central leadership of the party has directed that all centrally-sponsored schemes should be implemented in letter and spirit and, accordingly, the state unit would keep a close watch to ensure it is done in the best possible manner for the benefit of the people.

“There is no direction that we as BJP will go and scrutinise the schemes,” he said while adding that both the MLAs had a misunderstanding on the matter.