CM to campaign for MDA partner

SHILLONG: Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma is likely to campaign for the UDP candidate for the Shella assembly bypoll, Balajiedkupar Synrem, on October 19 in Shella.

UDP East Khasi Hills working president Titosstarwell Chyne also said the party will campaign at Umniuh on October 16.

The campaign by UDP leaders is in full swing.

Synrem threw his hat in the ring following the demise of his father and MLA, Donkupar Roy, who had represented Shella for seven consecutive terms.

As UDP tries to retain its Shella bastion, it faces stiff fight from five other candidates — Leston Wanswett (PDF), Independents Grace Mary Kharpuri and Komen Laitmon, BJP’s Joshua Warjri and Batyngshain Ryngnga of Congress.

The party has roped in other allies in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance — NPP and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) — to campaign for it.

The NPP has decided to support the UDP candidate while HSPDP is an ally of the UDP in the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).