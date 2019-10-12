Congress condemns IT raids on staff members

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Saturday condemned the ongoing raids on its staff members.

Party sources said that five salaried employees of the accounts department were being raided.

The raid were being conducted here as well as in Kanpur, Kochi and Rajasthan.

The party has not officially commented on the development but senior spokesperson Anand Sharma has slammed these raids.

He said that that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was involved in corruption and to divert attention from the economic slowdown, the government was targeting the AICC staff.

This is diversionary tactics, Sharma added.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the accounts department head’s residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department.

IANS