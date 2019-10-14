Despite fund crunch, employees to get arrears

SHILLONG: Despite the poor fiscal position of the state, the finance department will not withhold the third and last 30 per cent pending arrears of the government employees.

An official with the finance department said that after the implementation of the recommendations of fifth pay commission, 40 percent of the pending arrears was released in 2017, 30 percent in 2018 and the remaining 30 percent will be released in December before Christmas.

The commitment of the government was that the pending arrears will be disbursed in three installments.

However, the release of arrears will bring additional burden of over Rs 230 crore to the state exchequer.

The state government is spending over Rs 450 crore per month for salary and pension of the employees.

The loss of revenue due to the NGT ban on coal mining in the state has added to the financial crunch.

Sources said there will be delay on the part of 15th Finance Commission to release funds as sought by the state government.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had earlier submitted an additional memorandum to the 15th Finance panel chairman in New Delhi for more funds.

The chief minister had sought Rs 4,340 crore as assistance for implementation of many projects during 2020-25 as supplementary demand.