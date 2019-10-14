Iewduh bags award at Busan Intl Film Fest

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya film industry has received a shot in the arm with Iewduh, a Khasi film bagging the prestigious Kim Ji-seok Award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in South Korea on Saturday.

Made by national award winning personalities, Pradip Kurbah (director) and Shankar Lall Goenka (producer), Iewduh is the first film from the state to enter the BIFF, an important destination for Asian filmmakers, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

The film had its world premiere at the BIFF.

“This is a very important day of my life. Getting recognition at an international event like BIFF is very precious. This will encourage me further to make good films,” the two-time national award winning filmmaker, Goenka said.

On making a film in Khasi language, Goenka said: “I was born and brought up in Shillong, which is my hometown. Through films, I want to give it back to the society and the people of Meghalaya. That is the reason I made Iewduh.”

Kurbah dedicated the award to the people of Meghalaya and thanked Goenka for producing the film.

Iewduh, also known as Barabazar, is one of the oldest and largest daily markets in Shillong. The film talks about the daily lives of the people in the market.

The film, made under the banner of Shiven Arts, will be premiered in India at the 21st MAMI Mumbai Film Festival later this month.

Iewduh has also been selected in the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. The movie will be commercially released in November this year across Northeast and other parts of the country.