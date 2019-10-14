Open squash tourney held in city

SHILLONG: Open squash tournament 2019 was held on Saturday on account of World Squash Day 2019.

This year twentyone female and male players took part from Meghalaya and Assam. The winner of the women’s category was Nandini Bayan and the runner up was Chayanika Chankakoti, both from Assam. While the semi-finalists were Prerna Jaswara and Pragya Choudhury from Meghalaya.

The winner of the men’s category was Sujal Pathak and the runner up was Dikshanta KD Sharma from Guwahati. The semi-finalists were Pawan Sharma of Meghalaya and Ishaan Jain of Guwahati. The spectators which included many children witnessed highly competitive squash games and showed keen interest in this game. This event did fulfill the objectives of World Squash Day which was to open up the courts to new players and eventually get the youth interested in different sports activities including Squash and making the next generation fitter and heathier.