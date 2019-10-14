State open carrom c’ship concludes

SHILLONG: The 5-Day long State Open Carrom Championship 2019 concluded on Saturday at Indoor Hall, Nongthymmai.

Latiplang Kharkongor, Patron of the club has graced the closing day as a Chief Guest in the presence of B. Khyriem, President, Rev. N Diengdoh, Chairman, Indoor Games & Sports Committee, D.S Wallang, Secretary, Nongthymmai Carrom Club and the members of the club were present at the event among others. Jewel Star emerged winners in Team championship. S Syiem & K Nongrang won in Men’s Doubles, S Sawkmie played his best and won in Men’s Singles, S Mukhim & B Dohling were also very competitive and won in Women’s Doubles, S Mukhim won in Women’s Singles and M Rapsang won in Boy’s Singles.

All the winners and runner-up have been awarded with cash prizes and also given certificates.

The tournament had been organized as part of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural Club.