“To wan phai nga” to be screened on Oct 18

SHILLONG: Khasi film, “To wan phai sha nga” (Come back to me), directed by Cores Marwein, will be screened on October 18 till 24 at Bijou Cinema hall.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, producer and actor of the film, Lasius Syiemlieh said the movie deals with family and the issues revolving around it.

Asked, he said that the movie was shot at a budget of Rs 10 lakhs and shooting was done at different locales in Ri-Bhoi, Assam and some in Shillong.

Though Shillong slowly catching up with the thrill of movie-making, Syiemlieh rued that the state capital does not have a separate cinema hall to screen Khasi movies.