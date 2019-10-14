Youth Congress targets CM accusing him of neglecting Tura

TURA: The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma accusing him of neglecting his own home constituency of Tura.

In a memorandum submitted before deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills, Ram Singh, the Congress body alleged that the people of Tura have been facing several problems with no solution in sight and accused the chief minister of failing to do justice to his constituents.

It lashed out at the chief minister for talking about smart villages even as the town of Tura was being neglected.

“We need liveable towns and villages across the state,” argued the Congress.

The party blamed the government for the bad roads in the town and alleged that mud was being used as a temporary measure to fill them up.

“It is a disgrace for a town like Tura and the constituency of the current chief minister. We have requested that the potholes be filled up with permissible materials and not with mud,” demanded Youth Congress president Richard Marak in the memorandum.



Complaints were also made against the lack of street lighting in town and the ongoing laying of pipelines over footpaths which the Congress claimed was posing difficulty for commuters and creating a dangerous situation.

“We understand the concept of solar lighting but even those without solar lights are non functional or have been removed. This phenomenon is across the town and shows the town in very poor light. The situation is dangerous as well. The lights of the town have to restored and done very fast,” demanded MPYC secretary, Gamrik Sangma.

The party also lashed out at the mobile service providers for taking customers for a ride.

“All service providers, Jio, Vodafone, Idea and Airtel are not providing the service they promised to customers. Bad network, call drops have become the norm and 4G services are non existent and public are suffering. We request you to take the service providers to task for failure to deliver what they promise,” urged the youth Congress.

The MPYC also highlighted the worsening traffic condition in the town.

“Something needs to be done to ensure rash driving, overtaking from the left, drinking and driving, underage driving, use of white LED lights are cracked down. Traffic rules need to be enforced strictly,” demanded the Congress.