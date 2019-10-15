Jala family was politically active, says Bindo

SHILLONG: Though the Archbishop Dominic Jala, who passed away on October 10, was not involved in politics as he was a religious leader, his Late father Marius Lien Kharumnuid, took part in the Hill State movement.

Besides, the elder brother of the Archbishop, Anthony Jala contested the Assembly elections from Mawlai in 1983 as APHLC candidate.

This was informed by UDP leader and former chief minister Bindo Lanong, while recalling the contribution of the Archbishop and his family.

Three candidates had contested the Mawlai seat then. Anthony, who secured 3669 votes came second while SD Khongwir with 4274 votes emerged the winner and Daminot J. Wankhar of the Congress secured 449 votes. “We were dumbstruck when we learnt about the sudden demise of Archbishop at the tragic road accident in California,” said Lanong, who is the Chief Advisor of UDP.

“While expressing our grief over the loss of a dynamic shepherd of faith and an educator and friend of the society in general, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family members of Archbishop Jala and to all his faithful, who are mourning over this unforeseen death,’’ Lanong said.