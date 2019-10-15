Music industry is full of wolves: Christina Aguilera

Singer Christina Aguil era thinks the music industry is full of “wolves”.

“It was a business with so many wolves. Older men who had other intentions. When you’re that young coming up in a male-run business, you’re going to see the darkest sides of things and hear how men talk about women, how they talked about my breasts,” Aguilera told a newspaper.

“I do look back at that younger me, who needed a hug, and I want to tell her that not all men are like this. When people just accept it and say, ‘Oh well, you know, boys will be boys,’ I disagree. Because I do feel men should be held accountable.”

She believes it’s important to recognise that women are “not just one-dimensional creatures who should only view our sexuality from a man’s point of view”.

Reflecting on her own evolution, she said: “That first record (Genie) was me playing a puppet, doing what the label wanted me to do and be at a time when the pop explosion was super big. “And it’s fun to look back now because you have Kylie Jenner, you have Miley Cyrus, people reinventing the chaps look, which I definitely got a lot of heat for. But I was interested in opening up that conversation at the time, comfortable in my own skin, sharing that sexuality and part of myself.

“Women are not just one-dimensional creatures who should only view our sexuality from a man’s point of view. If you look back at my body of work and the decisions I made, you’ll see it’s been very progressive.

“Fearlessness is something that I always wanted, because I saw my mother in so many positions where she was weak and so very dominated. That was one of my decisions, as a woman, that I would never feel helpless to a man.” (IANS)