PHH and AAY Rice released in Tura

TURA: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that PHH and AAY Rice for the beneficiaries for the month of October, 2019 in respect of Tura Urban and Rural based Fair Price Shop Dealers has been released.In this regard, all Fair Price Shop Dealers have been directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 5:00 Kg per Head per Month for PHH beneficiaries and 35 Kgs per Card per Month for AAY beneficiaries at the rate of Rs. 3:00 per Kg under NFSA, 2013.