Cop commits suicide at Telangana CM’s farmhouse

HYDERABAD: A policeman committed suicide by shooting himself at Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Siddipet district on Wednesday, police said.

Head constable Venkateshwarlu shot himself with his gun while on duty at the farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district. Other policemen on duty rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said the head constable, who hailed from Yadadri Bhongir district, was addicted to liquor and was on leave for last one month to undergo treatment at a de-addiction centre.

Siddipet Police Commissioner Joel Davis said Venkateshwarlu was drunk when he took the extreme step. He said the policeman was taken back on duty recently at the request of his wife.

Police registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy.

IANS