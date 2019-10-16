Fine fear spikes demand for pollution certificates

SHILLONG: The number of vehicles turning up at the pollution testing centre of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (PCB) here has increased following implementation of the amended new Motor Vehicles Act, which imposes steep fines, with people scurrying to get the pollution under check (PUC) certificates.

For vehicle owners in the Garo Hills, the situation is even worse as there is no testing centre there.

Caught without a PUC, the offender has to now shell out Rs 10,000 as penalty. Previously it was Rs 1,000 for the first violation and Rs 2,000 for the second time.

Officials from the pollution board informed that on an average 400 to 450 vehicles, including two-wheelers, come to the centre at Motinagar for the test and the certificate.

In the morning and afternoon the centre is choked with long queues of vehicles awaiting their turn, which affect traffic movement in the area.

The centre caters to vehicles even from the Garo Hills since there is no pollution testing centre there. However, the administration of West Garo Hills has already started the process of setting up one in Tura.

Earlier Tura had a centre but it could not be operated successfully as it was not viable but now private parties are being encouraged to operate it. Officials also informed that the PCB has engaged additional manpower to cater to the increased demand.

As of now the Board has one testing machine for diesel and two for petrol vehicles while another has been assigned specifically for two-wheelers.

With people now running after the PUC, there is demand from the public to open more testing centres in different parts of the city.

When contacted, traffic police officials informed that they have suggested to the Board to organise camps at Polo parking lot where more vehicles can be tested and not lead to traffic snarls in Motinagar.

It also informed that when the traffic situation gets worse, the board usually calls the traffic personnel and flying squads are assigned to clear the road in the area.