‘Incompetent chief minister’

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress on Tuesday said development activities in the state had come to a standstill and described Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as “most incompetent.”

Lashing out at the NPP-led MDA government, leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma said it should first complete the stalled projects before talking about new ones.

Talking to media persons, Sangma said, “It is the most incompetent government led by the most incompetent CM and I have heard people say that we have a Facebook Chief Minister. It is the version of the common man”. Sangma said many of the infrastructure projects which were coming up fast had suddenly stopped across the state.

Alleging that the contractors have decided to stop the work as they are not being paid, he added that the state government has not been able to submit even the utilisation certificates for many of the central government schemes.

“When they have not been able to show any initiatives, what developmental programmes are they talking about,” he said.