Parl panel to meet Govt delegation on Oct 30

Sixth Schedule amendment

SHILLONG: The parliamentary standing committee of the Rajya Sabha will meet the Meghalaya government delegation again on October 30 in New Delhi to discuss the stand of the government to exclude the unrepresented tribes from the Sixth Schedule.

The Commissioner and Secretary of District Council Affairs department, T. Dkhar said on Tuesday that in the last meeting held on October 10, the stand of the government was that there is no problem to exclude unrepresented tribes from the district councils.

According to the government, there is no bar on the part of the unrepresented tribes to contest the district council polls in Garo Hills.However, the government said as far as Khasi Hills is concerned, the rule prohibits others to contest the council seats and the rule will have to be amended if at all there is a need to include the unrepresented tribes.

Dkhar said the parliamentary standing committee has not taken any decision regarding the unrepresented tribes as further meetings will be held before finalising the matter.

Dkhar also said the government is also not in favour of Village and Municipal Councils as there are traditional institutions authorised by the district councils.

The government will also insist on number of seats to 31 in KHADC. The government may recommend to maintain status quo regarding the seats in JHADC from the proposed 34 seats.

Only Garo Hills will have 42 seats as per the earlier draft amendment to the Sixth Schedule.