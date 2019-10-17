Alarm in East Jaintia Hills over repeated seizures of contraband drugs

SHILLONG: Apart from the nineteen foreign nationals who have been arrested in East Jaintia Hills district in last few weeks on charges of illegally entering into India from Bangladesh after crossing international border, the district police of East Jaintia Hills have recovered multiple consignments of narcotic drugs & psychotropic substances in last few months.

East Jaintia Hills Police in a statement said that these illegal and highly dangerous consignments were being brought to the state of Meghalaya from neighbouring states and all these cases are being thoroughly investigated in order to unearth the larger designs behind such activities.

Further, in order to create effective deterrence as well as to protect the residents from ill-effects of such illegal acts, the district police is keeping a strict vigil round the clock.

In continuance of these efforts, a special operation was conducted by a joint team of ANTF East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat Police Station, Lumshnong Police Station and Ladrymbai Out Post on October 16-17 and all the commercial vehicles plying through the district from Silchar side were thoroughly checked.

The operation started at around 3.00 pm on 16th October, 2019 and concluded at around 8.00 am this morning.

During the operation, cops recovered huge quantity of explosives at around 1.00 am on Wednesday night , when one night super bus (AS-24C-2829) travelling from Karimganj towards Guwahati was intercepted at Khliehriat and during checking, 45 packets of gelatin sticks weighing approx. 112.5 Kg, 5900 detonators packed in boxes and approx. 133 meters detonating cord (Cordtex) were recovered from six belonging to two passengers travelling in the said bus.

In this connection, a case u/s 5/6 of The Explosive Substances Act 1908 R/W Sec 9-B of The Explosives Act, 1884 has been registered and investigation has started.