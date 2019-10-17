Justice Muhammad Raffiq next Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC

SHILLONG: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended appointment of Justice Muhammad Raffiq, presently Judge of Rajasthan High Court, as the new Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

The Supreme Court collegium also recommended new Chief justices in the High Court of Madras, Madhya Pradesh and Patna besides Meghalaya.

Elevation of two High Court judges as Chief Justices has also been recommended by the collegium.

The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held in October 15, on reconsideration and in modification of its earlier recommendations dated August 28, 2019 had decided the transfer, Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice AK Mittal to Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Presently, Meghalaya High Court has a strength of two Judges

It may be mentioned that Justice A K Mittal was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court on May 28, 2019.

Justice Mittal is the most senior judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and has been functioning in that high court since his elevation.

He had replaced Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir.