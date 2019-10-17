KHNAM youth wing opposes trade licenses to non-tribals

SHILLONG: The state youth wing of the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has opposed the move of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to issue trading license to non-tribal vendors.

Maintaining that they are glad over the public order issued by the KHADC prohibiting non-tribal hawkers from doing business, the KHNAM in a memorandum stated that KHADC will flout the provisions in 3A(b), 3A(c) of Trading by Non-Tribal Regulation 1954 and the provisions in 4(a) (b) (i), (ii) and (iv) of Trading by Non-Tribal Rules 2019 if the KHADC issues license to non-tribal vendors.

“We don’t want the minting money through the trade department to be the main motive of the Council. Instead it should ensure that the trade should be retained by the indigenous people. Till date, the Council has issued 344 trading licenses and we came to know that there are many more in which the KHNAM will find out,” KHANM state youth wing, secretary, F. Marpna said.

KHNAM has urged the Council to be vigilant and not to issue a single trading license to the vendors.

It may be mentioned that Lyngdoh said the non-tribal hawkers should approach the council for getting the trading license while the KHADC is also expecting the hawkers to submit the applications to the District Council.

He informed that the discretion to issue or not issue a vending license is up to the trade department and applications of the hawkers will not be considered if hawking is being carried out in illegal, unhygienic or cause inconvenience to the general public.