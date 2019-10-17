Meghalaya  to set up panel to work out model mining plan

SHILLONG: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma on Thursday assured that the Government would constitute a committee to work out a model mining plan acceptable and affordable to all and in consonance with the Mines and Minerals Development And Regulation Act, the environmental laws, labour laws and the safety of the miners

The assurance was made to a delegation of State Coordination Committee of Coal owners Miners and Dealers Forum (SCCCMDF) which met the Chief Minister at his residence here on Thursday

According to SCCCMDF, after a thorough and fruitful discussion the Chief Minister assured to constitute a committee comprising of the state government, central government approved and recognised mining consultants and representatives from the miners in order to work out a model mining plan which is acceptable and affordable to all and which will also be in consonance with the MMDR Act, the environmental laws, labour laws and the safety of the miners.

“The Chief Minister also assured to look into the probability of conducting workshops in all the districts to educate the miners with regard to scientific mining and share views on the part of the miners,” the SCCCMDF added.

Chairman of the Forum, Sonny Khyriem said that they have put across their grievances and concerns as far as reopening of coal mining is concern and is hopeful that the outcome will be positive.

, “We are positive that the government will lead us to the right direction. We have put our grievances as far as reopening of coal mining is concern and the Chief Minister is positive and we will work in tandem,” said Khyriem further adding, “We are hopeful that it will lead to the reopening of mining again”.

It may be mentioned that NGT had banned coal mining in the state on April 2014 following which the issue had reached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court while disposing of the matter in July, 2019 had maintained that coal mining will only be allowed in consonance with the MMDR Act.