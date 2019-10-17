Opp slams govt over delay in Games infra work

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress has come down hard on the NPP-led MDA government for the delay in preparing the infrastructure for the National Games 2022 while asking it to rid itself of the ‘chalta hai’ attitude.

Opposition leader Mukul Sangma on Wednesday said some projects for the Games were sanctioned in 2016-17 and 2017-18, but these have not got off the ground. “Are we not going to host the National Games and when are we expected to host it?” Mukul asked.

Stating that the previous government had decided to host the National Games to commemorate the 50th year of statehood, he questioned the incumbent dispensation over its preparation for the mega event.

Expressing concern over delayed or stalled projects, Sangma said, “The government is completely indecisive. How will they utilise the funds when the projects have not even started yet”.

Stating that the contractors have not been able to start the work as the government has not taken the decision, he said, “ Rather the government has indicated that the implementation of the project has been kept in abeyance. This government is indecisive and it is costing the state dear”.

The opposition had also taken up the issue in the autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The government has estimated that the bill for the entire infrastructure that needs to be built for the Games could amount to Rs 2,000 crore.

It has allocated 66 acres of land for the Games village and another 50 acres for the main stadium.

The government has also submitted a proposal to the Social Justice Ministry to set up a disabled-friendly stadium in Umsawli as part of the Centre’s plan to build five in the country.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had also met Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi and sought special financial assistance for the conduct of the National Games.