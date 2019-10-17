Repair of roads under Dadenggre sought

TURA: The FKJGP, Dadenggre Circle in West Garo Hills has urged concerned authorities to immediately repair several connecting roads of the region.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the federation informed that there has been lack of repair for a long time on the Dadenggre to Phulbari via Romgre village and Tura to Phulbari via Rongchugre village roads and urged the authorities concerned to repair them at the earliest. “These roads are the lifeline of the region. We urged the concerned authorities as well as the MLA of the area to look into the matter,” the federation requested.