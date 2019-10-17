William, Kate visit scenic Chitral valley

Peshawar: Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Wednesday visited Chitral in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the third day of their visit to the country and address the issue of climate change and meet the people affected by the natural disaster.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 37, are on a five-day visit to Pakistan, described as the “most complex”.

The royal couple’s visit to the scenic valley and its surrounding Hindu Kush mountain range is part of their agenda to address climate change in the country, the Express Tribune reported.

On their arrival, the couple was gifted Chitral’s iconic Pakol cap and a book of photos commemorating the trip of Princess Diana, who visited the valley in 1991.

“Fantastic,” the prince remarked as he sifted through the pages of the book.

William was also given a white embroidered coat while Kate was given a warm shawl.

The hat worn by the duchess was adorned with peacock feathers.

The late Princess Diana during her visit to the valley wore similar hat during her visit to the valley.

They will also visit a site affected by a devastating flood in 2015 in Chitral.

They will also visit Broghil and Bombaret village and are also expected to stop by a settlement of the Kalash people to “learn about their community, heritage and traditions”.

In 1990, Princess Diana, William’s mother, visited Pakistan to participate in a fund-raising event for a cancer hospital built by Khan. (PTI)