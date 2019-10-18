CBI files chargesheet in INX Media case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a special court in connection with the INX Media case involving former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his Karti and others.

The chargesheet filed by the agency names 14 accused including Peter Mukerjea, Karti, P. Chidambaram, Karti’s accountant Bhaskar and some bureaucrats, sources told IANS.

The agency has also named firms INX Media, Chess Management and ASCL, the sources said further.

P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in the case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora.

The ED too had filed a money laundering case against Chidambaram in this regard in 2017.

IANS