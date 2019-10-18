Embalming of Archbishop’s body under way in USA

Delay in getting flight tickets to Delhi

SHILLONG: The Archbishop’s House on Thursday said most of the formalities pertaining to the mortal remains of Archbishop Dominic Jala have been completed in the USA and embaliming of the body is underway while all efforts are being made to speed up the process.

The statement of the Archbishop’s House assumes significance as Meghalaya grieves and awaits the arrival of the mortal remains of the spiritual leader from the United States.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Protem Chancellor from the Archbishop’s House, Fr. Jimmy Marngar said, “I understand the anguish, concern and longing of the people to know the exact time and date of the arrival of the mortal remains of Archbishop. I assure you, we are doing everything possible to bring back the body as early as possible”. He informed that Shillong MP Vincent H Pala and three priests are in the United States to do the needful and accompany the body to India.

Informing that other formalities are completed and the body is undergoing embalming, Father Marngar, however said, “As of now we have little difficulty in getting flight tickets because the flight from San Francisco to Delhi is fully booked”.

“Depending on the availability of flight tickets, we will be able to confirm the exact date and time of the arrival of the mortal remains of the Archbishop,” he added.

There was a lot of misinformation circulating regarding the arrival of the mortal remains of the Archbishop. ”I request the people to continue to pray and wait for further official announcement and details from the Archdiocese,” Marngar added.

Jala along with Fr. Mathew Vellankal, working in the United States, died in a road accident when the two were travelling to Clearlake in California along with Fr. Joseph Parekkatt, another priest.