Govt to form panel for model mining plan

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has assured that the government will constitute a committee to work out a model mining plan which will be acceptable and affordable to all and in consonance with the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act, the environmental laws, labour laws and the safety of the miners.

The assurance was given to a delegation of State Coordination Committee of Coal Owners Miners and Dealers Forum (SCCCMDF) which met the chief minister at his residence here on Thursday.

According to the forum, after a thorough and fruitful discussion, the chief minister assured to constitute the committee comprising the state government, central government-approved and recognised mining consultants and representatives of the miners in order to work out a model mining plan.

It said the chief minister has also assured to look into the possibility of conducting workshops in all the districts to educate the miners with regard to scientific mining and also share their views.

Chairman of the Forum, Sonny Khyriem, said that they have put across their grievances and concerns regarding resumption of coal mining and hoped that the outcome will be positive.

“We are positive that the government will lead us in the right direction. We have put across our grievances and the chief minister is positive and we will work in tandem,” said Khyriem. “We are hopeful that it will lead to resumption of mining,” he said.

The NGT had banned coal mining in the state in April 2014 following which the issue landed in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, while disposing of the matter on July 3, had said that coal mining will only be allowed in consonance with the MMDR Act.