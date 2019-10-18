HC gets new Khasi judge, CJ

Mittal transferred to Madhya Pradesh

SHILLONG: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Muhammad Raffiq, presently judge of Rajasthan High Court, as the new Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. It also approved the elevation of judicial officer Wanlura Diengdoh as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court.

Diengdoh is currently serving as District and Sessions Judge, East Khasi Hills. Prior to this, he had served the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority.

Diengdoh joined judicial service in 2000 as additional district and sessions judge. He had also held the post of Registrar General of Meghalaya High Court.

It was only in November last year that another Khasi judge, Justice H S Thangkhiew assumed office.

The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held in Oct 15, on reconsideration and in modification of its earlier recommendations dated August 28, 2019, had decided the transfer of Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice AK Mittal to Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Presently, Meghalaya High Court has a strength of only two judges.

Justice Mittal was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court on May 28.

The collegium had earlier recommended that Justice Mittal be transferred to the Madras High Court as Chief Justice. His name was recommended to replace the then Chief Justice of Madras High Court V K Tahilramani, who was transferred to the Meghalaya High Court. However, she refused and tendered her resignation which was accepted.

The collegium recommended new Chief Justices in the High Courts of Madras, Madhya Pradesh and Patna. Elevation of two High Court judges as Chief Justices has also been recommended by the collegium.