Markram ruled out of Ranchi Test

Ranchi: South Africa opener Aiden Markram on Thursday was ruled out of the third and final Test against India due to wrist injury. Markram, frustrated with his own performances, hit out at a solid object in the South African dressing room during the Pune Test.

As a result, he injured his wrist and was ruled out of the final Test in Ranchi, starting on Saturday. No player was called up as a replacement.

South Africa team doctor, Hashendra Ramjee said Markram suffered a fractured wrist and added the opening batsman will consult a specialist once he returns home.

“CT scan of Aiden Markram’s wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has therefore ruled him out of the next Test match against India,” Dr Ramjee said. “Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury, ” he added.

Markram’s unavailability has increased South Africa’s woes, who have already surrendered the series 2-0 and have also lost lead spinner Keshav Maharaj to an injury.

Aiden Markram, who departed for South Africa early Thursday morning said, it was a disappointing note to end the tour on but he took full responsibility for his actions.

“It’s sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I’ve done wrong and take full accountability for it.

It’s unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most,” Markram said.

”I’ve learned a lot from this and the other players I’m sure, have learned from it as well. ” He added. (UNI)