Mortal remains of Archbishop Dominic Jala to arrive on October 20

SHILLONG: The mortal remains of Archbishop Dominic Jala will arrive here on October 20. The remains, in fact, will reach at Guwahati airport at 2.45 pm on Sunday (October 20), according to a communique issued by Father John Madur, Diocesan Administrator here.

On the way to Shillong from Guwahati, the mortal remains will be taken to Guwahati Provincial House, Byrnihat Parish, Nongpoh Parish, Umsning Parish and Mawlai Parish. The moral remains will be kept in his parental home at Mawlai for the night.

From October 21 till the funeral, the mortal remains will be kept in the Cathedral Church for the faithful to pay their homage.

The funeral will take place on October 23, Wednesday at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christian, Laitumkhrah, Shillong at 1 pm.