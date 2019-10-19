Jala funeral on Oct 23

Mortal remains to arrive in Guwahati tomorrow

SHILLONG: The funeral of Archbishop Dominic Jala, who passed away in a road accident in USA last week, will be held on October 23 at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, Laitumkhrah at 1 pm.

Informing this here on Friday, Protem Chancellor of the Archdiocese Fr Jimmy Marngar said the mortal remains of the Archbishop will arrive at Guwahati Airport on Sunday at 2.45 pm.

Enroute Shillong, the body will be taken to Guwahati Provincial House, Byrnihat Parish, Nongpoh Parish, Umsning Parish and Mawlai Parish.

The mortal remains will be kept at his parental home at Mawlai Phudmuri for the night. From October 21, till the funeral, the mortal remains will be kept at the Cathedral Church for the faithful to pay their homage.

According to Fr. Marngar, the route for the convoy from Guwahati to Shillong is being worked out by the city police. He said Archbishops from different parts of the country and the North East would attend the funeral. He also said the Archdiocese will not ask the state government to declare the day of funeral as state holiday and it can take its own call on the matter.

Jala died in the road accident in the Colusa County, Oakland, California on October 10 while he was travelling with two other priests- Fr. Mathew Vellankal and Fr. Joseph Parekatt.

The Archbishop and Fr. Mathew died on the spot while Fr. Joseph was injured.

Instruction to parishes

A statement from the Funeral Committee said that only ten vehicles will be allowed into the airport.

It also said that the faithful from Byrnihat Parish have been asked to assemble at Jorabat and accompany the cortege to the parish. The faithful from Nongpoh Parish have been asked to assemble at Byrnihat Parish and accompany the cortege to Nongpoh Parish.

The faithful from Umsning Parish have been asked to assemble at Nongpoh Parish and accompany the cortege to the Umsning Parish while the faithful from Mawlai Parish will assemble at Umiam and accompany the cortege to St Dominic Savio Church, Mawlai Parish.