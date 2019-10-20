Kharlukhi takes a dig at Mukul

SHILLONG: NPP State president WR Kharlukhi has taken a jibe at the Opposition leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma for terming the MDA government and the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, as incompetent.

Talking to media persons, Kharlukhi said that the Congress was a confused party and now they have reached another level of frustration

“It is the people who will tell us whether we are competent or incompetent,” Kharlukhi said.

He also said that the people of Tura recently gave the incompetent certificate to Mukul Sangma as he lost the Lok Sabha election.

“ The MDC elections are coming up in Garo Hills in 2020. So, let us see as to whom the people will give their certificate,” he said.