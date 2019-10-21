Farmers’ meet in Tura on Dec 10, 11

SHILLONG: The second edition of the Farmers’ Parliament will be held on December 10 and 11in Tura, general secretary of Hill Farmers Union (HFU), Alfondbirth Kharsyntiew said.

He told The Shillong Times that the first ever Farmers’ Parliament was successful with four of the 10 demands being fulfilled.

“It is a 16- page charter of demands, but the government said it will take up 10 demands as priority,” he said.

The four demands fulfilled are setting up of a Farmer’s Commission, recognition of wild pepper and bay leaf as agricultural crops, the Agriculture department’s decision in June to fill up 77 posts to be sent to the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) and declaration of 2020 as the year of the farmers.