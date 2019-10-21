Hima Langrin declares reward for reporting illegal fishing

Mawkyrwat: In an attempt to protect fish and other aquatic life at Rilang River in South West Khasi Hills, the Syiem of Hima Langrin has reintroduced the decision to ban rampant fishing using explosives and poisonous chemicals by offering a reward to people who report about such illegal practices.

“Through this order, the Syiem and the Executive Dorbar of Hima Langrin wanted to publicly announce that it has reintroduced the decision to ban the rampant killing of fishes at Rilang River right from Sdat Kynshi River to Sdat Ritham River in order to preserve the fish and other aquatic life,” said the Syiem of Hima Langrin, NS Syiemiong.

“Therefore, the Executive Dorbar has banned the use of fishing nets, dynamite or any kind of explosive to kill fishes including the use of any kind of chemical at Rilang River,” Syiemiong said, adding that the Executive Dorbar will only allow the public to use fishing rods. Syiemiong also warned that any individual found violating the order will be punished according to the law and will be liable to pay a penalty according to the decision of the Executive Dorbar.

“We have also taken a decision to reward anyone or any group who catches or reports about any illegal activity to the Syiem and the Executive Dorbar with regard to any violation of theorder,” Syiemiong said.

Syiemiong also said that the Executive Dorbar of Hima Langrin has also taken a decision to prohibit anyone from inside or outside the Hima from going upstream from Sdat Kynshi River to Stad Ritham River by boat.

“The people who used to transport wood by boat up the Rilang River should stop immediately or else they will be punish according to the law,” Syiemiong said.

The Executive Dorbar has also distributed the order to all villages under Hima Langrin.

It may be mentioned that illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing is an international issue around the world and is prevalent in many parts of the state.