More condolences for Archbishop

SHILLONG: Condolences for Archbishop Dominic Jala continued to pour in on Sunday with the president of Mawlai Town Dorbar, SD Khongwir, suggesting that regardless of Christian denominations, schools in Mawlai should either declare a holiday or a half day in honour of the Archbishop who was a resident of Mawlai.

The Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong ka Bri u Hynniewtrep (SNSBH) also condoled the death of Jala stating that his demise is a loss to the Hynniewtrep community. Again on October 16, Balajied S Syiem, Syiem of Hima Khyrim, accompanied by John F Kharshiing, Adviser and Spokesperson of the Federation of Khasi States met Alina Jala, Jala’s youngest sister and a few of his other siblings to convey their condolences.

The Meghalaya Indigenous People Forum (MIPF) has also condoled the demise of Jala.

In a statement issued here, the MIPF said that Jala has contributed greatly to the indigenous community and his demise is a loss to the people.

The MIPF also sent its condolences to Jala’s family members\.