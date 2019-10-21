ULFA (I) cadre held with arms, ammunition in Changlang

GUWAHATI: Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Changlang Police in Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday apprehended a top ULFA (I) cadre identified as self-styled lance corporal Rupanto Moran.

Based on the intelligence inputs about presence of ULFA (I) cadres in Changlang district, multiple operations were launched by Assam Rifles in the area. After a thorough search, the insurgent was apprehended in Ngoitong village in Changlang district of South Arunachal Pradesh.

The recoveries from the insurgent included one MQ rifle along with one magazine and 49 rounds ammunition. The insurgent and the recoveries have been handed over to Changlang Police for further investigation.