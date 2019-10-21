Umesh breaks Fleming’s record

Ranchi: Fast bowler Umesh Yadav on Sunday surpassed former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming’s record of the highest strike rate in an innings in Test cricket.

He achieved the feat on Day Two of the third Test match between India and South Africa. The cricketer broke the 15-year-old record previously held by Fleming.

The Kiwi skipper had smashed 31 runs in 11 balls against South Africa in 2004. The left-handed batsman had a strike rate of 281.81 in that particular innings.

Yadav whacked five sixes in his knock of 31 runs against South Africa today. He amassed these many runs in 10 balls striking at 310. (ANI)