Call for resumption of US-Taliban talks

Kabul: The European Union (EU) envoy to Afghanistan Roland Kobia has called for the resumption of talks between the US and the Taliban after they were abruptly called off by American President Donald Trump last month due to a bombing in Kabul.

On Sunday, Kobia said that the resumption of talks between the US and the Taliban should lead to a ceasefire and the start of intra-Afghan talks, TOLO News reported. “The EU would like to see swift resumption of the US bilateral talks with the Taliban and the start of negotiation between the government and the Taliban,” he said. Kobia said that all the gains Afghanistan has made in the past years should be protected.

If the government was like the Islamic Emirate where these rights would be not protected, it would be a very difficult for Europeans to help the reconstruction, to provide development aid, to give access to the first world market. The EU diplomat also called on the Afghan Presidential candidates to contribute in the transparency of the election process and avoid any moves that could create problems on the election results. (IANS)