KSU commemorates death anniv of 1st Nongstoin Syiem

NONGSTOIN: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Monday observed the 31st death anniversary of Wickliffe Syiem, Syiem Khynnah (Deputy King) of Hima Nongstoin at the memorial site of Wycliffe Syiem in Sohpian, Nongstoin.

The commemoration was attended by Lambokstarwell Marngar, president of KSU central body, John Fisher Nongsiang, president of KSU West Khasi Hills District Unit, John Milton Wahlang, Organising Secretary of KSU, West Khasi Hills District, members of the union from other circles and units in the district.

Born in Nongstoin on August 15, 1909, Syiem obtained an engineering degree from the College of Engineering Technology, Baroda, Gujarat, and became the first engineer from the Khasi community. John Fisher Nongsiang said that Wickliffe Syiem struggled hard to obtain autonomy status for Nongstoin during his lifetime.

He added that Khasis were not Indians according to the Annexation Agreement of the Government of India and the Hima Khasi native states maintained cordial relations.

However, after a month of signing the agreement, the Government forcibly made the Hima Khasi native states sign the Instrument of Accession whereby the states became a part of India. Lambokstar Marngar, president of KSU central body said that the Government of India had forced the Syiem of Nongstoin to sign the Instrument of Accession (IOA) in the past and they can’t force us now.

“We have to be prepared to fight against the implementation of CAB in the future and we are ready to do it” Lambok said.

The KSU members also laid floral wreaths at the Sophian memorial site.