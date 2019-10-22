Meghalaya Nuggets

NEIAH to organise run, quiz

SHILLONG: The North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), will organise a ‘Run for Health and Quiz’ on Thursday as part of the celebrations of 4th Ayurveda Day. The run will commence at 8 am from HP Petrol Pump, Wah-heh to Director’s office, NEIAH and the Regionla Level Quiz competition will be held at 11 am.

Rally & awareness on drugs, HIV

MAWKYRWAT: The Joint Committee of the Village Defence Party (VDP), Seng Kynthei and Seng Samla Shnong of Nonglang village had last week organised a Rally-cum-awareness programme on the Harmful effects of drug and prevention from HIV/AIDS’ in which students from all the schools, teachers, parents and youths of at Nonglang village participated. The rally kicked off from the premise of MGNREGS office, Nonglang and cuminated at Seng Khasi Hall, Nonglang in which students from all the schools along with teachers participated with placards and slogans against drugs. The resource persons of the programme were Dr. D. Kharraswai, State Nodal Officer, Ayush, Shillong and A.G. Marbaniang, Health Educator. It was also attended by S. Paslein, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mawkyrwat.

Headmen elect office bearers

SHILLONG: The All Border A’chik Headmen’s Welfare Association (ABAHWA), Puksora, South West Khasi Hills elected new office bearers during a meeting held at Lower Puksora Village on October 16. The members of the association, which aims to bring development in the border areas of the state, are Barendro D Shira (president), Babul D Sangma (vice president), Alison D Sangma (general secretary), Lokison Sangma (assistant secretary), Osit R Marak (accountant), Keluna M Sangma (treasurer) and executive members Miknes R Marak, Mines D Sangma and Philush Sangma.

MUPSTA meet on Oct 26

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Upper Primary School Teachers Association (MUPSTA) will hold its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on October 26 at the residence of the association president K. Shadap at Kharmalki, Malki. The meeting will discuss various issues on strengthening the functioning of the organisation in the state. The association has requested all the CEC members to attend the meeting without fail.

Science exposition held

SHILLONG: Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), an autonomous Institute of Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, organised an Open Day and Science Exposition on its premises at 6th Mile, Upper Shillong on Monday. The theme was “Risen India- Research, Innovation and Science Empowering the Nation which has had hundreds of school students”. Many students and public participated in the programme and were taken on a tour of different activities such as research laboratories for exposure to advanced technologies and techniques, screening of documentaries of eminent scientists, a bioresources exhibition, tour of the mobile research laboratory, poster session among other events.