Shillong College debate competition

SHILLONG: Shillong Commerce College organised the 7th JJM Nichols Roy Memorial State-Level Inter College Debate Competition 2019 on Monday.

Altogether, eight colleges participated in the competition. The motion for the debate was “Lack of Parental Guidance has contributed to the Menace of Drug Addiction in Meghalaya.” Torist Mark, (Retd) Deputy Director of Public Instruction was the chief guest on the occasion. The principal of the college, J.B. Massar spoke on the life and contribution of JJM Nichols Roy.

The speaker of the debate competition was S.L. Marbaniang, former professor of NEHU, Department of Mathematics.

The esteemed panel of judges comprised of Derrick Pariat, head of programme, Door Darshan Kendra, Shillong, noted columnist Keith Nongsteng and Sangrila Dorjee, Clinical psychologist, Sanker Hospital, Shillong.

Shillong Commerce College represented by Ananta Das and Ashmi Gurung bagged the best team award followed by Rangdajied Phyllei and Sherylyne Kharkongor of Martin Luther Christian University who took away the second best team award. The best speaker and most humorous speaker awards were given to Aushinar Dastidar of St. Anthony’s College.

Sherylyne Kharkongor of Martin Luther Christian University bagged the second best speaker award.