SWKH girl in pageant final

SHILLONG: Great Mercy Langte from Nongnah, South West Khasi Hills has been selected for the Grand Finale of a beauty pageant in Guwahati scheduled to be held on October 31. She has appealed to people to vote for her through the Facebook page, Fashion wizard.

If people hit like on her photo in Facebook, it will earn her 1 vote while sharing her photo will earn her double of that.

She was one of the winners of Meghalaya Super Star Season-II and was also selected for the India Talent Five.