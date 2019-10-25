Centre should inquire into NEIGRIHMS ‘irregularities’: Conrad

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Friday said that if there was any illegal activity going on in NEIGRIHMS, the matter should be inquired into by the Union Government.

Sangma said that the State Government does not interfere in the administration and running of the institute since it is under the jurisdiction of the Union Government.

Sangma, however, urged the central government to look into the allegations of implant mafia in NEIGRIHMS and take corrective measures if things are going wrong.

“I would urge the government of India to look into the matter and if anything is going wrong, then it should to take corrective measures,’ he said.

Asked if the state government is looking forward for a CBI inquiry, he refused to comment saying that the institution is under the jurisdiction of the centre and so the concerned agency from the Central government would be the right one to look into it.

The outgoing Director of NEIGRIHMS, DM Thappa had recently made a serious allegation about a syndicate working between the cardiology department and Sanju pharmacy in terms of procuring pace makers, stents and various others implants. He had even gone on to the extent of alleging that an implant mafia was working in the institute.