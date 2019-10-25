Victory fitting tribute to Roy: Bindo

SHILLONG: Following the landslide victory of UDP in Shella bypoll, the party leaders in Meghalaya are joyous and optimistic that it will become stronger in the days to come.

Senior party leader Bindo M Lanong said that the victory is a tribute to their former president Donkupar Roy whose demise necessitated the bypoll.

Stating that the people have shown tremendous confidence in the party, he added that the mandate only indicates that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance will continue its full term.

He said the party had expected a good margin of victory but in the end it turned out to be huge.

He added that only PDF and BJP did not respond to the call of the UDP for not fielding a candidate whereas NPP and HSPDP extended their support.

He also said that money factor in elections is not good and Election Commission of India must take measures to ensure that it is not encouraged.